South celebs Nani, Rakul Preet, Mahesh Babu celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Several top stars and their families including actors Mahesh Babu, Nani and Rakul Preet Singh joined scores of others across the nation in celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

Actor Mahesh Babu, who posted a picture of his son Gautham and daughter Sitara together on Instagram, wrote, “Here’s to the unbreakable bond of love.. the promise of a lifetime. Wishing you all a happy Raksha Bandhan!”

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, too posted a picture of their children on Instagram and wrote, “Celebrating the forever bond of love and togetherness! Wishing you all a happy #RakshaBandhan!!”

Telugu star Nani, who shared a picture of himself with his sister Deepthi, wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all the sisters and brothers out there. To more vineyards and more selfies this year akki Deepthi Ganta. Miss you.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has acted in several Tamil and Telugu films, too took to Instagram to post her Raksha Bandhan day wishes.

She said, “We may team up, we may fight but at the end I’m always right. Love you to the moon and back Aman. I know we always have each other’s back. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

