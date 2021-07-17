The South Central Railway (SCR) zone will resume unreserved train services for the benefit of intra-state passengers from Monday.

“In line with the gradual and phased resumption of train services in the Covid pandemic, SCR will be resuming its unreserved train services, especially for the benefit of intra-state passengers,” said a railway zone official.

These trains will be operated on par with express trains as unreserved express trains to cut down on travel time.

The railway zone undertook major track strengthening works over the past one year, which will now result in raising the maximum permissible speed at which the trains can chug.

“To pass on the benefit of these track enhancement works to the passenger in terms of reduced travel time, these trains will be operated as unreserved express train services,” he said.

Initially, 82 trains will resume operations across the entire network of SCR.

