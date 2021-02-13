Dispelling a series of reports which claimed that the South Central Railway (SCR) zone will resume full fledged train services soon, an official clarified that no such plan has been put in place on Saturday.

“There have been a series of reports in the media about resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for the last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger train operations,” clarified a railway zone official.

She said the railway zone has been gradually increasing the number of train services in a graded manner.

“Already, more than 65 per cent trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually,” said the official.

According to the official, all factors need to be taken care of, including inputs from all stakeholders.

“All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken,” she added.

–IANS

sth/rt