INDIA

South Central Railways gets first train with Vistadome coach

NewsWire
0
0

The Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express has been restored for operations with the addition of one Vistadome coach.

This is the first time that a Vistadome coach has been introduced on any train running under South Central Railways (SCR). During the first few days of its introduction, the train has witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupancy of 63 per cent, SCR said.

With its glass top and wide window panel view, passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through the Ananthagiri Hills along the Vikarabad-Wadi section. Along the journey, the passengers can also relish the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds.

Apart from having a glass roof-top, the Vistadome coach has several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc.

Train No. 12026 Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express leaves Secunderabad at 14.45 hrs (except Tuesday) and arrives in Pune at 23.10 hrs the same day.

20220812-234403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    VCK to protest targetting of Dalits in Kallakurichi

    Covid kills: 54 govt teachers die in Champaran, no salaries, no...

    Amit Shah the ‘king of lies’, says KTR

    Ensure eight-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers: Punjab CM