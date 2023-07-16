Amid warnings of strong wind and heavy rain caused by the approaching typhoon Talim, Southern Chinese provinces are recalling ships to port and suspending ferry services.

Talim, the 4th typhoon of this year, is forecast to come ashore near Wenchang of Hainan Province and Taishan of Guangdong Province on Monday evening, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.

Currently classified as a severe tropical storm, Talim is forecast to strengthen into a typhoon or a severe typhoon upon landfall, it said.

The Hainan Meteorological Service on Sunday morning upgraded the emergency response for typhoons from Level-IV to Level-III, predicting intense rainstorms starting from Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The island province of Hainan has warned ships operating in nearby seas to return to ports in time to take shelter.

The meteorological observatory of Guangdong also said strong winds and heavy rainfall will hit the province from Monday to Tuesday due to the typhoon. It has warned of possible damage to coastal ports, seawalls and related facilities, as well as crops.

The province has launched a level-IV emergency response for typhoons. Local maritime authorities have strengthened traffic safety management for the Pearl River estuary, Qiongzhou Strait, Wanshan Islands and other areas that may be affected, preventing ships from taking the risk of sailing.

The passenger ro-ro ship service in Qiongzhou Strait, which connects Hainan and Guangdong, will be suspended from 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

