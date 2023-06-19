The body of 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, a first-year student of political science at the School of Open Learning (SOL) in Delhi University, who was stabbed to death by three individuals outside the Aryabhatta College in South Campus on Sunday, was handed over to his family members on Monday.

As the body was handed over, the parents of Nikhil, an aspiring model who recently worked in two albums, burst into tears.

A video of the victim’s father, Sanjay Chauhan, crying outside the police station is also doing the rounds on social media.

Chauhan said that Nikhil’s friend had called him on Sunday at around 12 noon and asked me to come to the Safdarjung Hospital.

“By the time I reached the hospital, Nikhil was declared dead by the doctors. Nikhil’s friend Bunty got involved in a scuffle with some people on June 11, and my son had intervened. The matter was sorted that day, but my son was stabbed on Sunday when he went to attend classes,” said Chauhan.

Nikhil had two brothers. His elder brother is married while the younger one is a Class 12 student.

Nikhil’s cremation took place at the Nigambodh Ghat on Monday evening.

Two youth have been arrested for allegedly killing Nikhil outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus on Sunday, the police said on Monday. They have been identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Bindapur, and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri.

According to the police, Rahul is a BA first year student, while Haroon is a friend of Rahul and a school dropout.

“We have identified two more persons who were involved in the incident,” the police said.

On Sunday, the police received a call from the hospital regarding the stabbing incident. The caller informed the police that a student with stab wounds on his chest had been pronounced dead by the doctors.

Upon inquiry, the police learnt that Nikhil was a first year student of political science at the SOL.

Initial investigation revealed that on June 11, Rahul, Yash and Raj Singh were with a girl in the canteen of Aryabhatta College in South Campus when Bunty had passed a comment on them, following which a fight took place, as per the accused.

“Nikhil came there with his girlfriend and intervened. However, his girlfriend was allegedly slapped by one of them,” said sources.

