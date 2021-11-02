A few platforms at just-a-year old multi-level parking system in south Delhi’s Green Park area have collapsed, causing problems to those who had parked their cars here, ruling AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti said on Tuesday evening.

However, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that it was not a “major incident”, caused no damage, and the problem would be rectified on Tuesday night itself.

He said said that an inquiry has been ordered in the incident and the fallen plate tower will be fixed in the night itself. “The multi-level parking at Green Park made operational in November 2020 was functioning alright. Due to some technical issue in tower no 3, a plate at the eight-floor of the parking facility got dismantled. It was not a major incident. There is no damage of any kind and all the officers are present on the spot,” he said.

Bharti, the MLA from Malviya Nagar, shared pictures and videos of the incident on his Twitter account.

“This is a multi-level parking built by BJP-led MCD. It was inaugurated recently by the big names of the city and see how this building has succumbed to corruption today with no office-bearer in sight. It has caused a great inconvenience to those who had parked their cars here as they have come from different parts of the city, some from even outside of the capital,” he said.

The state of the art 17-storey multi-level automatic parking – Delhi’s highest – at Green Park Metro station was inaugurated in November, last year. The parking was thrown open for the public at a virtual ceremony by Union Power Minister R.K. Singh, with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, BJP leaders like Meenakshi Lekhi, Adesh Gupta, Baijayant Panda and Ramveer Singh Bidhuri present.

“It is a matter of immense shame for both Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi BJP that a new parking structure like this one could not stay intact for even a year. The accountability for this incident falls on Delhi BJP and all the leaders in Delhi Municipal Corporation who uphold the rule of BJP,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

“We strongly condemn this incident and want accountability to be taken so the culprits receive the punishment they deserve.”

