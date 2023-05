A private school in South Delhi’s Saket area received a bomb threat mail on Tuesday, a police official said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary, the Amrita School received the mail at 6.33 a.m.

“A thorough checking of the school was conducted by a bomb detecting squad, but nothing was found,” the DCP added.

20230516-101604