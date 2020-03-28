South Goa administration ropes in Zomato for food delivery

Panaji, March 28 (IANS) The South Goa district administration on Saturday roped in food delivery service Zomato to deliver takeaway foods in Margao town and nearby areas.

The order signed by South Goa District Magistrate Ajit Roy also states, that a select list of hotels and restaurants would be participating in the food delivery exercise, which is expected to begin soon.

According to the order, the restaurants have been directed to function with minimal staff, while the Zomato delivery representatives have been told to wear a proper uniform, carry an ID and take adequate health precautions.

The move to rope in Zomato comes at a time, when the Goa government’s assurance of home delivery of essential goods has come a cropper, with complaints across different parts of Goa about inability of a ‘volunteer force’ created by the state government to deliver the goods at the doorstep due to the ongoing curfew imposed amid the Covid-19 scare.

Most grocery stores in the state have also run out of stock, further compounding the issue.

