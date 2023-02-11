The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NH-248A) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, and real estate experts are of view that the project marks the beginning of a new chapter of economic growth in the region.

The project has the potential to revitalise south Gurugram and the surrounding areas by driving economic activity and providing numerous benefits for all, they say.

Real estate players are optimistic about the impact of this new development, with many expressing their excitement.

“The commencement of the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway augurs more growth and prosperity for south Gurugram. As the biggest project of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), this modern state-of-art expressway will not only provide direct connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai but also further ease the traffic congestion flowing across the Millennium City and soon cut the travel time between Mumbai-Delhi from 24 hours to 12 hours. The project will gain new logistical connectivity to the entire Delhi-NCR region,” Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said.

According to real estate experts, the launch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have a cascading effect on property prices in south Gurugram.

Consequently, the demand in both residential and commercial segments is expected to increase significantly in these regions.

They anticipate that social infrastructure developments around the expressway will have a multiplicative effect in bolstering the country’s economic growth story.

“The inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the NH-248A is a momentous occasion, heralding a new era of Infrastructure transformation and economic growth in NCR,” Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park said.

Sohna is an entry point of the Mumbai-Delhi expressway, which will provide the much-needed fillip in its emergence not just as a pivot town for all economic activities but also as a prominent real estate destination.

“The government’s other game-changing infrastructure developments in the region like the Gurugram-Sohna Expressway, KMP Expressway, freight corridor, Orbital Rail Corridor, connectivity to the proposed Jewar International Airport, and easy access to the operational IGI airport etc. will be Sohna’s moment of glory,” he added.

“The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to boost the real estate sector in Gurugram. The new expressway will provide faster connectivity between Delhi, (from Gurugram Expressway and Sohna on the Dausa end) Jaipur and Mumbai, reducing travel time and making Gurugram a more attractive location for businesses and residential development,” Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director, Alpha Corp.

“The opening of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in Dausa, Rajasthan, is expected to boost the region’s real estate market. The DMIC is a large infrastructure project that aims to develop industrial zones along the Delhi-Mumbai rail line. The project is expected to generate new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth, resulting in increased demand for housing and commercial space. The region’s infrastructure and transportation facilities are also likely to make it more appealing to investors and developers, boosting the real estate sector even more,” Vinay Wadhwa, General Manager – Sales, Vatika Limited.

