South Korea came from behind to beat China 3-1 after extra time in the AFC U20 Asian Cup quarterfinals here on Sunday.

By finishing as a semifinalist, South Korea qualified for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup. The last time China played in the U20 World Cup was in 2005, reports Xinhua.

Mutalifu Yimingkari put China ahead in the 47th minute after driving into the box and scoring from a tight angle.

Fifteen minutes later, Kim Yong-hak drew South Korea level through a penalty, which was awarded after Chinese defender Yang Minjie was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

With both sides all even in regulation time, the Chinese players’ stamina faded in extra time, with many struggling with cramp and fatigue.

Sung Jin-young put his side ahead after connecting with a long pass in the 99th minute before Choi Seok-hyun sealed the win at 3-1 with a header in the 104th minute.

It’s the first time China has reached the tournament’s knockout stage since 2014.

In the group stage, China lost to Japan 2-1, beat defending champion Saudi Arabia 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Kyrgyzstan.

