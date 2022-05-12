BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

South Korea looks for investment opportunities in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

A high-level South Korean trade delegation, comprising heads of its apex trade and industry organisations, including the embassy, visited the Himachal Pradesh capital on Thursday to explore possibilities of investment and collaborations in upcoming sectors.

The delegation met Industries Department Director Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and other key officials.

Both sides discussed economic and bilateral cooperation between Korea and the Himachal Pradesh government. The Korean delegation expressed interest in electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, EV components, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices in the state which has a huge potential for Korean companies.

They also agreed that several sectors such as renewable energy, power, agro and food processing and tourism might be opportunities for collaboration between companies from Korea and Himachal Pradesh.

Led by Kwang Seok Yang, Commercial Attach, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the delegation comprised heads of Korea Plus, Invest India, KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure) and Chungcheongnam-Do Economic Promotion Agency (CEPA).

According to the delegation, KOTRA will share the features of Himachal Pradesh with Korean companies based in India as well as in Korea to attract them to this promising and investment-friendly state.

“I hope, post this visit multiple opportunities open up in Himachal Pradesh,” said Kwang Seok Yang, the Commercial Attache, Korean Embassy, New Delhi.

A state-owned agency, KOTRA is the apex foreign trade promotion agency of the Korean government with offices across the globe.

20220512-175006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ITC is both a top dividend-yielding and a growth stock

    Sisodia demands increased share in central tax for Delhi

    PFRDA pension schemes’ subscriber base crosses 5.07 cr

    Indo-Bangla border: Cross border infiltration dipped in 2020