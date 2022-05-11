INDIA

South Korean in Gurugram beats Nepali cook for missing train

NewsWire
0
2

In a bizarre incident, a South Korean national in Gurugram, thrashed his Nepali cook for missing his train, police said on Wednesday.

Ravinder Rawat, in his police complaint, said that he used to work as a cook at Ju Young’s house, located at a society in Sector 43 for about a year, and was going home to Nepal now.

As he missed his train, he returned to his employer’s flat.

“On Tuesday, around 2 a.m. Ju Young asked me why I had not gone home. As I told him that I missed my train and I will go Wednesday, he got angry and hurled utensils at me and when I ran away from the spot, Young followed me with a stick. Somehow I escaped the spot and hid and then reached the police station,” Rawat told the police.

“We have registered a case against the South Korean national and also inform the higher authorities as the matter is related to a foreign citizen. The accused is yet to be arrested,” Sushant Lok SHO Poonam Kumari told IANS.

20220511-215203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Annamalai’s SL trip to improve BJP’s fortune in TN

    Jindal Global Law School’s faculty research in Scopus-indexed publications exceed all...

    Around 64% polling in local body elections in Gujarat

    Exceptional Madhyamik results in Bengal