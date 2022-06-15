WORLD

South Korean PM to pay visit to ex-President Moon

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will pay a visit to former President Moon Jae-in later this week, a political source said on Wednesday.

Han will travel to the retirement home of Moon in Yangsan, 309 km southeast of Seoul, to meet Moon and his wife on Thursday afternoon, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the source.

Both Moon and Han worked with late former President Roh Moo-hyun, when he served as the president between 2003-08.

Han served as the final prime minister of the Roh government between 2007-08, when Moon was chief of staff for Roh.

