INDIA

South Korean woman ‘sexually assaulted’ at Kochi airport, police begin probe

NewsWire
0
0

A South Korean women, who was stopped at the Kozhikode airport for detailed questioning on want of proper travel document alleged that she was subjected to sexual assault, an official said on Monday.

The woman was handed over to the local police at the airport by the immigration authorities after it was found that she did not have proper travel documents.

Later on, in a detailed probe by the police, she was found to be emotionally upset and the police took her for a detailed medical examination.

It was then she disclosed to the doctor that she had suffered sexual assault while being in the city.

The police probe team has taken statement from the doctor and will now take more detailed statement from her.

20221226-161203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistani forces stoop to new lows, ask Baloch drivers and traders...

    Guj tops NITI Aayog’s Energy and Climate Index chart

    Man dupes public of Rs 1.75 cr, held

    Paytm, HDFC ERGO launch ‘Payment Protect’ to safeguard mobile UPI transactions...