South Koreans ditching Galaxy phones for iPhones: Report

South Koreans are ditching home-grown tech giant Samsung’s Galaxy phones for iPhones over the gaming controversy, says a new report.

According to SamMobile, a video from South Korea shows that the entire GOS controversy that unfolded earlier this year made many people switch from Galaxy devices to iPhones.

As per the report, it emerged in March this year that Samsung was throttling over 10,000 apps and games on its devices through software called Games Optimisation Service.

GOS reduces the GPU and CPU performance when it detects any of the apps or games on the list being run, the report said.

The list conveniently left out benchmarking apps which meant that Samsung phones would post high-performance scores that would not represent real-world performance. This led to Geekbench banning Samsung phones with GOS.

Samsung claimed that the main purpose of GOS was to prevent the device from overheating when performance-intensive apps and games are used for extended periods of time.

It later released a fix that added a button in the Game Booster app, which allowed GOS to prioritise maximum performance for all apps and games.

A South Korean YouTuber took to the streets in Seoul to ask citizens about the phone they’re using and whether they’d prefer a Galaxy phone over an iPhone.

It’s also pointed out in the video that the rate of people in their 40s switching from a Galaxy device to an iPhone has seen a double-digit increase recently.

20221010-104605

