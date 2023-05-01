The south tower at Brampton Civic Hospital has been dedicated to the Bikram Dhillon family. The naming, a first of this kind for William Osler Health System (Osler), is in recognition of a transformational $10 million donation from BVD Group, announced last June.

“This transformative donation from BVD Group represents more than just a monetary sum; it demonstrates a deep commitment to improving the health and well-being of our communities,” said Ken Mayhew, President and CEO, William Osler Health System Foundation. “With the south tower now proudly bearing the Dhillon family name, it serves as an enduring symbol of their commitment to creating healthier communities. Whenever anyone drives by and sees the name, they will not only see a testament to the Dhillon family’s vision, but an investment in the future of health care, close to home.”

Joining the Dhillon family and BVD Group executives for the official naming were Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and Brampton South MPP, Mayor Patrick Brown, and leadership from Osler and Osler Foundation.

“All four of my kids and nine grandchildren were born in Osler hospitals, so it is very meaningful for us to leave this legacy of supporting world-class health care for them, their children and their grandchildren,” said Bikram Dhillon, CEO of BVD Group. “We hope this gift inspires others to give to our hospitals in whatever way they can—there’s no better time to give.”