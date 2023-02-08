The Army’s South Western Command investiture ceremony was held with customary elan and military grandeur at the military station in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Seventeen Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Sena Medal (Distinguished) and one Vishisht Seva Medal were presented by Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to army personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty.

The awardees included nine officers, one junior commissioned officer and nine other ranks. One gallantry award was presented posthumously to the father of Sepoy Laxman of 61 Rasthriya Rifles Battalion.

Lieutenant General Bhinder also conferred five units with the Chief of Army Staff Certificate of Appreciation and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Appreciation to 15 units for their exemplary performance.

The army commander congratulated all the awardees for their gallantry and distinguished services. He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation.

He later interacted with the award winners, their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army and the nation.

