Southampton Test: England opt to bat against West Indies

Southampton, July 8 (IANS) England stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match #raisethebat series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The toss took place in the second session of the opening day after the first session was washed out due to rain, forcing the players to take an early lunch.

The Test assumes historic significance as it marks the return of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

England have opted to go with James Anderson for the first Test while Mark Wood came in place of Stuart Broad. Dominic Bess is the lone spinner in the hosts’ XI.

Meanwhile, the visitors have gone into the match with an all-pace attack led by skipper Jason Holder.Playing XI

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

