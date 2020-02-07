Southee makes run-machine Kohli his bunny

Auckland, Feb 8 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has become the most successful bowler against India skipper Virat Kohli after he got the better of the run-machine in the second ODI at the Eden Park on Saturday.

During India’s chase of 274, Southee bowled a peach of a delivery to disturb the woodwork and send Kohli back to the dressing room on his individual score of 15. It was the sixth incident in ODIs when Southee got Kohli’s wicket, same as that of West Indies bowler Ravi Rampaul. Thisara Perera and Adam Zampa have got Kohli’s number five times in the 50-over format.

Overall, it was the ninth time when Southee got the priced wicket of Kohli across formats, highest by any bowler in international cricket.

England’s James Anderson and Graeme Swann come second in the list as they both have dismissed Kohli eight times across formats. Morne Morkel, Nathan Lyon, Zampa and Rampaul all stand third with seven dismissals of the Indian skipper.

The 31-year-old KOhli hasn’t been able to perform as per expectations in the ongoing New Zealand tour. Kohli has crossed 50 only once in the seven games played so far against the Black Caps.

Barring the 51 in the first ODI in Hamilton, his highest score has been 45 that he hit in the first T20I in Auckland. In between, his scores were 11, 38 and 11.

–IANS

aak/bbh