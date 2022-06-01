WORLD

Southern California water restrictions take effect amid historic drought

NewsWire
0
0

New restrictions on outdoor water use went into effect for more than 6 million residents in the US’ Los Angeles area in response to severe drought.

The rules, set by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, limit outdoor watering to one day per week in many jurisdictions.

The goal is to reduce water use by 35 per cent as California is in its third consecutive year of severe drought. There is measly snowpack in the mountains and reservoirs have dwindled to record lows, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities have tried to dramatically reduce urban water use amid the record-breaking drought fueled by climate change.

The California Department of Water Resources said last week that the three months of February to April this year were one of the driest such periods in 122 years.

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that mandatory water restrictions might be imposed throughout the state.

20220602-022323

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ties between Taliban, foreign fighters remain close: Tirumurti

    Myanmar ‘coup’ is ‘extraordinary threat’ to US national security: Biden

    Bulgaria to end Covid-19 emergency after March

    4 killed in Kabul mosque blast during prayers