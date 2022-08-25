COMMUNITY

Southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada says a tornado is also possible

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Caledon, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton at 2:45 pm today.

The national weather service said thunderstorms are developing across portions of southern Ontario this afternoon. Heavy downpours and wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are the main threats. A tornado is also possible.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada warned.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is advising people to stay away from all watercourses and to keep children and pets away.

“Streams and other waterways could become hazardous due to slippery and unstable banks, and from high water levels and fast-moving water. As a result, streams and rivers may be dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts, bridges, and dams,” CVC said in a statement.

CVC will continue to closely monitor weather and water levels in its watershed. The Watershed Conditions Statement for Flood Outlook will be in effect through Fri-Aug-26-2022 or until further notice.

