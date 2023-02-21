INDIALIFESTYLE

Southern Railway plans rail coach restaurants in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

Want to eat in a rail coach but without travelling? Well, it may soon become a reality, with the Southern Railway calling bids from interested parties to operate Rail Coach Restaurants at four stations here.

According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway, rail coach restaurants are planned to be started at four stations here — Chennai Central, Perambur, Potheri and Katangalathur.

As per plans, the Southern Railway will give the successful bidder a full rail coach which the latter can develop or design as per the needs.

While cooking inside the coach will be allowed, any cooked and processed food is permitted to be sold with prior permission.

The rail coach restaurant can be operated 24 hours.

According to the DRM’s tweet, the bidder for operating the rail coach restaurant should have three years’ experience in the catering business.

The bidders for the restaurant in Chennai Central should have a turnover of Rs 20 lakh and no such financial stipulation is there for the other three stations.

The tenure will be for two years.

20230221-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah’s two-day visit Odisha from Sunday

    Delhi International Chess: Shivika, 14, stuns Grandmaster Laxman

    Shopkeeper beaten to death with sticks, rods in Gurugram

    Salary-on-demand platform Refyne arrives on WhatsApp