Want to eat in a rail coach but without travelling? Well, it may soon become a reality, with the Southern Railway calling bids from interested parties to operate Rail Coach Restaurants at four stations here.

According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway, rail coach restaurants are planned to be started at four stations here — Chennai Central, Perambur, Potheri and Katangalathur.

As per plans, the Southern Railway will give the successful bidder a full rail coach which the latter can develop or design as per the needs.

While cooking inside the coach will be allowed, any cooked and processed food is permitted to be sold with prior permission.

The rail coach restaurant can be operated 24 hours.

According to the DRM’s tweet, the bidder for operating the rail coach restaurant should have three years’ experience in the catering business.

The bidders for the restaurant in Chennai Central should have a turnover of Rs 20 lakh and no such financial stipulation is there for the other three stations.

The tenure will be for two years.

20230221-185003