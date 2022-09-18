INDIA

Southwest monsoon to recede from northwest in three days: Met office

The southwest monsoon is likely to recede from the northwest region in three days with no chance of precipitation now onwards, the local Met office said on Sunday.

Due to anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next five days, it said in a statement.

Hence, conditions are becoming favorable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of northwest India during the next three days, it added.

