The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced candidates for eight Mayoral seats in the state.

Vandana Mishra is among the eight candidates announced by the SP for the upcoming Mayoral polls in Lucknow.

Mishra is a former journalist and the wife of former Lucknow University Professor Ramesh Dixit.

While her direct association with the party is said to be recent, she has been its long-time supporter.

“If Lucknow is considered the citadel of the BJP, then I will demolish it,” she said.

Kajal Nishad, the party’s Gorakhpur candidate, is a Bhojpuri actress and was the party’s MLA candidate for Campierganj in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Allahabad Mayor aspirant Ajay Srivastava is a resident of George Town and had once contested on the Allahabad North seat on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Other candidates for Mayors’ seat include Raghuvir Chaudhary (Jhansi), Seema Pradhan (Meerut), Archana Verma (Shahjahanpur), Mashrur Fatima (Firozabad), and Alok Pandey (Ayodhya).

Seema Pradhan is the wife of SP MLA Atul Pradhan.

The candidates were declared after marathon meetings at the party office in Lucknow in which several aspirants and senior party leaders participated.

20230413-050203

