SP calls of dharna after staging dummy Vidhan Sabha in UP

Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday held a dummy Vidhan Sabha on Vikramaditya Marg where they were staging a dharna in protest against not being allowed to march to the state Assembly.

The SP MLAs sang “Vande Mataram” and then read out an obituary resolution to condole the demise of BJP MLA Arvind Giri.

They observed a two-minute silence before calling off the dharna.

A similar agenda was followed in the UP Assembly where the proceedings were adjourned for the day after condoling the demise of the BJP MLA.

