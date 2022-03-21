INDIA

SP fields Gayatri Prajapati’s daughter-in-law for Council polls

By NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has named another family member of former minister Gayatri Prajapati as a candidate for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.

Maharaji Prajapati, wife of Gayatri Prajapati, who is in jail after being convicted of rape charges, has already won the Amethi Assembly seat on SP ticket.

Akhilesh has now nominated Shilpa Prajapati, daughter-in-law of the jailed former minister, for the council seat form Sultanpur.

Shilpa is the wife of Anil Prajapati, elder son of Gayatri Prajapati.

Gayatri Prajapati’s wife rode high on a sympathy wave during the recent Assembly elections and won the seat, defeating Dr Sanjay Singh of BJP.

She cried in almost every meeting, pleading with the people to vote for her so that she could ensure justice for her husband. She won the election with a margin of over 18,000 votes.

The family is now keen to repeat the performance in the Legislative Council polls by ensuring the victory of Shilpa Prajapati.

Shilpa had played a key role in the election campaign of her mother-in-law.

Shilpa has done her master’s in sociology and is well versed with the ways of politics.

20220321-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Google starts rolling out March 2022 Pixel update

Battle for UP: Top opposition leaders to campaign

BSF on high alert in J&K despite inclement weather, ‘Ops Sard...

Mumbai’s dark side – from transit hub to consumption hub for...