Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s accusation that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is sending all Yadav police personnel on forced leave to influence the November 3 bypoll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed the allegation as an indication that the SP has conceded defeat even before polling.

Addressing an election meeting here, Adityanath said, “Earlier they used to blame the EVMs. Now they are accusing us of winning elections forcibly. Elections are not won with force, but with people’s support.”

The by-election to Gola Gokaran Nath Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district, which fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Arvind Giri, is due on November 3.

while the BJP has fielded Arvind Giri’s son Aman Giri in the bypoll, the SP candidate is former MLA Vinay Tiwari. The BSP and Congress are not contesting the bypoll.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are working like a “double engine” government to ensure fast-paced development in the state.

Adityanath also questioned the efficacy of the previous SP regime which got the opportunity to govern the state on four occasions.

He said the state government has initiated construction of a new medical college in the district which would prove to be of immense help to the people seeking immediate medical treatment.

Adityanath also promised to develop Gola Gokaran Nath — often referred to as ‘Chhoti Kashi’ — as a prominent religious centre, which would help in generation of employment and rehabilitation of street vendors.

