INDIA

SP leader Maurya banned from UP temple, his statement irks Akhilesh

NewsWire
0
2

The controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement on Ramcharitmanas, is getting murkier by the day.

While the famous Hanuman temple near the Pucca Pul in Lucknow has put up a banner banning the entry of Maurya and terming him as ‘adharmi’, other temples have said that they would also follow suit.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is said to be unhappy with Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is very angry with Maurya and the party is beginning to distance itself from him.

According to party sources, several SP MLAs have told Akhilesh Yadav that Maurya’s statements would be detrimental to the interests of the party.

There is huge discontent within the party over the controversial statement.

Swami Prasad Maurya, on Sunday, sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of “insulting comments and sarcasm” targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas.

The SP leader said, “I don’t have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed.”

He further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, some words hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Samajwadi Party over Maurya’s statement.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “People like Swami Prasad Maurya are deranged. Akhilesh Yadav should clarify whether it is his party’s view or Swami Prasad’s personal view.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and party MLA Ravidas Malhotra said that Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement is his personal thoughts and not the statement of the party.

20230124-144008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Time to envision what we want to achieve in next 25...

    President Ram Nath Kovind completes four years in office

    Congress-NCP alliance will be 100% formed for Goa polls: NCP state...

    Karnataka estimates Rs 15,134 cr revenue deficit in 2021-22 (Ld, correcting...