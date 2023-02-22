INDIA

SP leader Richa Singh challenges her expulsion from party

NewsWire
0
0

Former president of Allahabad University Students’ Union Samajwadi Party, Richa Singh, has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against her recent expulsion from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“The move of the party is against the Constitution as well as the constitution of the party. I will be petitioning the Allahabad High Court against the SP decision, but before that I have represented my case with the ECI,” she said.

Richa, along with SP woman spokesperson Roli Tiwari Mishra, was expelled by the SP and the decision was made public through the party’s official Twitter handle on February 16.

Following the SP action, Richa had said that “the party expelled me because I openly stood against the comments made by senior party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on the epic, Ramcharitmanas”.

20230222-085202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another MLA from Pilot camp turns vocal against Raj govt

    Mukhtar Ansari sent back to Banda jail after court hearing

    Delhi BJP to file complaint against Satyendar Jain for getting massage...

    Tensions simmer at volatile Iran-Pakistan border