Former president of Allahabad University Students’ Union Samajwadi Party, Richa Singh, has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against her recent expulsion from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“The move of the party is against the Constitution as well as the constitution of the party. I will be petitioning the Allahabad High Court against the SP decision, but before that I have represented my case with the ECI,” she said.

Richa, along with SP woman spokesperson Roli Tiwari Mishra, was expelled by the SP and the decision was made public through the party’s official Twitter handle on February 16.

Following the SP action, Richa had said that “the party expelled me because I openly stood against the comments made by senior party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on the epic, Ramcharitmanas”.

20230222-085202