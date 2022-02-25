SP leader who joined BJP booked for murder

A case of murder has been registered against five persons, including Pramod Gupta, a former Samajwadi Party MLA who recently joined the BJP, in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man identified as Anuj, whose body was found hanging from a tree on Thursday.

A woman named in the case had complained three days ago, accusing Anuj’s brother of raping and assaulting her sister.

At the same time, after his death, the latter’s family had accused the girl, her family, and former MLA Pramod Gupta of murdering him.

Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint.

Pramod Gupta left the SP and joined the BJP.

Anuj used to work at a vegetable market. On February 22, the woman had lodged a complaint accusing Anuj’s elder brother Balram and few others of assault and rape of her sister.

The police, after investigation, arrested Balram and his cousin Yogendra and were looking for Anuj, who was on the run.

However, Anuj’s body was found hanging on a tree on Thursday.

Anuj’s sister Archana filed a complaint, accusing the girl’s family and former MLA Pramod Gupta of killing her brother.

She alleged that a false case was registered against her brothers and Gupta had intervened and settled the issue in lieu of Rs 5 lakh.

Inspector-in-charge, Shashi Bhushan Mishra, said that a suicide note was found but it has no allegation against anyone. The girl whose rape was alleged, had withdrawn the complaint after compromise.

An investigation has been initiated after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of IPC including 302 against the girl, her family and the former MLA .

Additional superintendent of police Shishyapal said that action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and investigation.

