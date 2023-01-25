Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shahid Manzoor’s son Nawazish Shahid has been detained in connection with the Lucknow building collapse case.

The building was bought by Nawazish Shahid and the SP leader’s nephew Mohammad Tariq.

According to reports, the police detained Nawazish, interrogated him for an hour and brought him to Lucknow at around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Notably, the building is also named after Nawazish’s daughter Alaya.

Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan said that the building was constructed “illegally” without taking the required permission. However, it is yet to be ascertained how the building collapsed, he added.

“This is the hour of patience, not the time to rush because when you are cutting a building, it should not create any other problem. Rescue work is being carried out in a very scientific way, and I am confident that those who are trapped inside will be saved,” DGP Chauhan stated.

