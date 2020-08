Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party legislators staged a dharna outside the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday morning to protest against the ‘anti-people policies’ of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Wearing red masks, the SP MLAs held up placards with slogans against the state government.

The protests began an hour before the Assembly session began.

