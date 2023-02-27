INDIA

SP MLA booked for attempt to murder

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLA Ataur Rehman and three others for allegedly trying to kill a man in the Bahedi area here.

Ataure Rehman, the SP MLA from Bahedi, along with Rafiq Ahmed, Rahees Ahmed and Aasim, allegedly beat Anis Ahmed and Aasim Khan in his office at Jafari crossing on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against the four under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections following a complaint by Anis Ahmed.

DIG Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, quoting the complaint, that the MLA allegedly called the victims to his office to settle a land dispute with another party, but he and Khan were assaulted and when they managed to flee the spot, the accused opened fire at them.

Rehman said both parties had on their own reached his office and returned when a settlement could not be made.

“The charges of beating are incorrect,” he added.

Police said a detailed probe is on in the matter.

20230227-134803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After singing a song, Pilot wins hearts by tying 51-metre safa...

    UP STF arrests man who duped policy holders

    Qatar lifts ban on frozen seafood from India

    Global dependence on fossil fuels unhealthy, says Indian Power Minister