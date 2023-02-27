An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLA Ataur Rehman and three others for allegedly trying to kill a man in the Bahedi area here.

Ataure Rehman, the SP MLA from Bahedi, along with Rafiq Ahmed, Rahees Ahmed and Aasim, allegedly beat Anis Ahmed and Aasim Khan in his office at Jafari crossing on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against the four under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections following a complaint by Anis Ahmed.

DIG Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, quoting the complaint, that the MLA allegedly called the victims to his office to settle a land dispute with another party, but he and Khan were assaulted and when they managed to flee the spot, the accused opened fire at them.

Rehman said both parties had on their own reached his office and returned when a settlement could not be made.

“The charges of beating are incorrect,” he added.

Police said a detailed probe is on in the matter.

