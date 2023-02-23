INDIA

SP MLA convicted in 22-yr-old case

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party MLA Bijma Yadav has been convicted in a case that took place 22 years ago.

She has been given a one-and-a-half-year term in jail and has been convicted under Sections 147, 341, 504, 353, 332 and 7 CLA Act.

The MLA from Pratappur Assembly segment in Prayagraj has been accused of attacking a police team in which several cops were injured.

One of her supporter Shyam Babu’s minor son had died in a road accident on September 21, 2000, and Bijma Yadav had blocked the road by keeping the body of the deceased there.

When the police tried to lift the blockade, Bijma and her supporters attacked the police and vandalised several vehicles.

20230223-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Court cases delayed work of Mopa airport: Shripad Naik

    FIR against man for posing as Minister’s kin in MP

    Bangladeshi hacktivist group targeting Indian govt websites, servers

    Protests, resignations in Manipur after BJP announces candidates’ list