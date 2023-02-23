Samajwadi Party MLA Bijma Yadav has been convicted in a case that took place 22 years ago.

She has been given a one-and-a-half-year term in jail and has been convicted under Sections 147, 341, 504, 353, 332 and 7 CLA Act.

The MLA from Pratappur Assembly segment in Prayagraj has been accused of attacking a police team in which several cops were injured.

One of her supporter Shyam Babu’s minor son had died in a road accident on September 21, 2000, and Bijma Yadav had blocked the road by keeping the body of the deceased there.

When the police tried to lift the blockade, Bijma and her supporters attacked the police and vandalised several vehicles.

20230223-151002