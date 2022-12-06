Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan was suspended from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for two hours after he was found to be live streaming the proceedings of the House on his Facebook page.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that the legislator’s behaviour was against the dignity of the House and said that he would remain suspended for the entire session.

Later, senior SP MLA Lalji Verma intervened and said that Pradhan was a first-time member and was not fully aware of the rules.

The Speaker then modified his ruling and said that Pradhan would remain suspended till 1.p.m on Tuesday.

