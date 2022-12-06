INDIA

SP MLA faces action for live streaming UP Assembly proceedings on FB page

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan was suspended from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for two hours after he was found to be live streaming the proceedings of the House on his Facebook page.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that the legislator’s behaviour was against the dignity of the House and said that he would remain suspended for the entire session.

Later, senior SP MLA Lalji Verma intervened and said that Pradhan was a first-time member and was not fully aware of the rules.

The Speaker then modified his ruling and said that Pradhan would remain suspended till 1.p.m on Tuesday.

20221206-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd Covid wave unpredictability could impact tourism restart: Goa CM

    IPL 2022: Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for...

    ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ contestants speak about comedians that inspired them on...

    Assam govt gives Guwahati’s beautification top priority