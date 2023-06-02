INDIALIFESTYLE

SP MLA finds another Sarus, wants it to partner with Arif’s crane

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ravidas Mehrotra seems to have found a partner for the male sarus crane that Amethi farmer, Mohd Arif, had rescued in March and is presently at the Kanpur Zoo.

The SP MLA has handed over the female sarus that they had rescued to the district forest officer (DFO).

He has now demanded the two sarus be kept together.

“The sarus crane is known for staying together in pairs and spending their lifetime together with one partner. I urge the forest department in Uttar Pradesh to keep the two sarus cranes together,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

As per reports, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra along with his friend Hasnain Abidi had come across the injured sarus in Malihabad. Abidi nursed the bird till it recovered.

Two days ago, the MLA posted a photograph of the sarus.

On the directions of the SP president, the two handed over the sarus to DFO Lucknow Ravi Singh on Thursday.

Singh said after the photograph of the Sarus was noticed on social media, the forest department approached the MLA and directed him to hand over the bird. He confirmed to have sent it for medical examination after which it was handed over to the Lucknow zoo.

In March, Akhilesh lauded Amethi farmer Arif for looking after an injured sarus to the extent that the bird had developed a bond with him and used to live in his house.

A video of the crane flying beside Arif as he drove his motorcycle was tweeted by a friend of the farmer, which went viral.

However, the sarus was taken away by the forest department and is now in Kanpur zoo.

20230602-113205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From Rishabh to Suryakumar: BCCI releases names of best India players...

    10 students injured in cooking cylinder blast in UP college

    Study finds evidence of community transmission of Omicron in Delhi

    DY Patil T20 Cup: Jathar fashions Income Tax win