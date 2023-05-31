INDIA

SP MLA gets multiple jail terms in 3 cases

The additional chief judicial magistrate-III (MPMLA), Jaunpur, has awarded imprisonment of four, three and two months to jailed former four-time MP and sitting SP MLA Ramakant Yadav in a 2019 case of assault and issuing threats under three sections of IPC.

The multiple jail terms will run concurrently.

Yadav was brought to the court campus in Jaunpur on Tuesday from Fatehgarh jail, where he is currently lodged, amid tight security and produced before the ACJM-III (MP-MLA) for verdict in the 2019 case.

The court sentenced four-month imprisonment and cash penalty of Rs 5,000 under section 147 (rioting), three-month imprisonment and cash penalty of Rs 1,000 under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and two months’ imprisonment and cash penalty of Rs 1,000 under section 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke) of IPC.

On December 5, 2019, the Kotwali police in Jaunpur had lodged an FIR against Ramakant under sections 147, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of IPC on the complaint of Mitrasen Singh of Tarapur Katghara area. Mitrasen had accused Ramakant of assaulting and threatening him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaunpur Ajay Pal Singh said that to ensure speedy trial in the pending criminal cases, including at the MP-MLA court, the process of pursuance of cases by the prosecution officers was being monitored closely by himself for their early disposal.

The monitoring cell comprising ASP and Circle Officer (CO) city and prosecution officer played an important role in the conviction of Ramakant Yadav.

