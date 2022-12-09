INDIA

SP MLAs kin booked for kidnapping, loot

Two sons and a daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Amroha, Mehboob Ali, have been booked for kidnapping, cheating and loot.

One Mohammad Shahnawaz, a resident of Mohammadi Sarai, had lodged a complaint with the district administration accusing Mehboob Ali and his family of allegedly entering his house and attacking his family members. He also alleged in his complaint that they tried to kidnap a family member.

Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Langeh said that an FIR was registered against Mehboob Ali’s two sons, former MLC Parvez Ali and Shahnawaz Ali, daughter-in-law and Parvez’s wife Neelofar Ali and two other supporters, Farmaan Ali and Laeq Malik.

Confirming the case, Langeh said, “We registered an FIR against five persons, including former MLC Parvez Ali and four others, under sections 392, 341, 471, 467, 468, 364, 342, 452, 147, 148, 506 of the IPC based on the complaint filed by Shahnawaz.

Meanwhile, Parvez Ali refuted the allegation. “All claims are baseless, we are being framed for political reasons,” he said.

