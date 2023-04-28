INDIA

SP MLA’s lawyer claims fees not paid to him, refuses to fight case

Gaurav Dikshit, the lawyer of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, has refused to represent Solanki in court any longer on grounds that he has not being paid his fees since last four months and had to put money from his own pocket to pursue the cases pending against Solanki.

Dikshit has alleged that Irfan has an outstanding payment of Rs 32 lakh, accrued in four months as legal fee.

“Since the very beginning of the case, I have been taking care of all legal expenses pertaining to his case. However, now I am not in a position to fight his case,” he told reporters.

The lawyer has also given a complaint against the MLA in the ADJ-1 court in this regard. Irfan is at present lodged in the Maharajganj jail after an FIR has been registered against him and his brother Rizwan under relevant IPC sections.

A case against him was lodged at the Jajmau police station in connection with the arson case, wherein he and his brother besides others had allegedly set a house of a woman on fire in Defence Colony.

Similarly, he has also been accused of using a fake Aadhaar card to travel by air from Delhi to Mumbai in the name of one Ashraf Ali.

In this case, an FIR was registered against him in the Gwaltoli police station under serious sections.

The police have filed six more cases against him, in which the main ones are extortion and for certifying a Bangladeshi national Mohd Rizwan and his family members, as Indian nationals.

