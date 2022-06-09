INDIA

SP MLC booked for hateful remarks against Lord Shiva

NewsWire
0
0

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLC, Lal Bihari Yadav, in the Kanth police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva.

Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC.

The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks made by the SP leader.

It was alleged that the SP MLC made objectionable remarks against Shivling and Lord Shiva in an alleged video.

While registering a complaint, the Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the Hindu sentiments were hurt by Lal Bihari Yadav.

This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi dispute where the Hindu side claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was discovered within the premises of the mosque during the survey that was ordered by the Varanasi court.

In a similar incident, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party after she made alleged controversial religious remarks during a TV show.

20220609-075002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rising ammonia level in Yamuna may create water crisis in Delhi...

    K’taka BJP postpones cabinet expansion over cross voting fear

    Bengaluru police nab Nagaland hackers’ gang, arrest 3

    CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor in bribery case