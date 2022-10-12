INDIA

SP MLC’s aide booked for molesting Dalit woman in UP

Samajwadi Party MLC and former BJP minister, Swami Prasad Maurya’s personal secretary Sajjad and 12 others have been booked for molestation of a Dalit woman and attempt to murder her brothers in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

The accused have also been booked under SC/ST Act.

The complainant alleged that the incident took place at the former minister’s house in Vipul Khand in Gomti Nagar in the night on October 9.

She said that she reached Maurya’s house, and found Sajjad sitting in the room with the former minister.

“Sajjad shouted at me after seeing me and complained to the former minister that I was chasing him for the last two days,” she alleged.

Sajjad and his men pointed pistols at me and my brothers.

A guard opened fire at my brother, but he was saved luckily as the fire missed. Sajjad even tore the dress of my younger sister and the private guards thrashed me,” she alleged.

She said that a government gunner saved her and her family and made them sit in their car.

“Sajjad attempted to rape me and my sister who was accompanying me,” she alleged.

However, MLC and SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya said that Sajjad was not a member of his staff and just an unemployed youth running with him. “A case has been registered and the law must take its course,” he said.

20221012-090203

