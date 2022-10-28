INDIA

SP MP seeks UP minister’s resignation over “PM reincarnation of God’ remark

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq-ur-Rehman Barq has demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “reincarnation of God”, saying that her comment was an attempt to elevate her status.

Gulab Devi, the BJP MLA from Chandausi and minister of state for secondary education, had on Wednesday said that Modi was an “incarnation” of God and could remain in his post as long as he wished.

The Chandausi Assembly segment falls under Barq’s Sambhal parliamentary constituency.

“Modiji is like an avatar. He is a person of extraordinary talent. No one can compete with him. If he wishes, he can remain the prime minister till he is alive,” she had said.

Reacting to her comment, Barq said that the minister should resign and begin worshipping the Prime Minister. He further said that it seemed an attempt to improve her status.

Barq also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s suggestion to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes, saying, “Such statements are nothing but political gimmick.”

Kejriwal had, on Wednesday, appealed to the Prime Minister to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on new currency notes for India’s economic progress and prosperity.

“The entire country will be blessed if currency notes have the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi,” he had said.

