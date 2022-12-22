The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party, both allies in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, late Chaudhary Charan Singh, on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will celebrate Charan Singh’s 118th birth anniversary as ‘Kisan Diwas’.

On this occasion, a grand programme will be organised at all the district offices of the party to discuss the contribution of the leader and resolve to walk on the path proposed by him.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that Chaudhary Charan Singh was a Gandhian-thinking leader. His priorities were the villages and the poor. As the Union finance minister, he had kept 70 per cent of the budget for villages and farming.

Meanwhile, RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said that party workers would organise ‘chaupals’ and seminars in villages to make people aware of the ideology of the late leader.

He said that functions would be held from December 23 to 29 by party workers.

“A seminar on Chaudhary Charan Singh’s personality and deeds will be held in the party office here on December 23 after offering tributes to him at his statue in the Vidhan Bhawan,” he said.

During the week, RLD would also hold a farmers’ meeting in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, he added.

20221222-084203