INDIA

SP-RLD to celebrate Charan Singh’s birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party, both allies in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, late Chaudhary Charan Singh, on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will celebrate Charan Singh’s 118th birth anniversary as ‘Kisan Diwas’.

On this occasion, a grand programme will be organised at all the district offices of the party to discuss the contribution of the leader and resolve to walk on the path proposed by him.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that Chaudhary Charan Singh was a Gandhian-thinking leader. His priorities were the villages and the poor. As the Union finance minister, he had kept 70 per cent of the budget for villages and farming.

Meanwhile, RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said that party workers would organise ‘chaupals’ and seminars in villages to make people aware of the ideology of the late leader.

He said that functions would be held from December 23 to 29 by party workers.

“A seminar on Chaudhary Charan Singh’s personality and deeds will be held in the party office here on December 23 after offering tributes to him at his statue in the Vidhan Bhawan,” he said.

During the week, RLD would also hold a farmers’ meeting in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, he added.

20221222-084203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Masud Chaudhary, ‘Sir Syed’ of J&K’s Gujjar-Bakerwal passes away

    Sonia Gandhi may not appear before ED on June 8: Sources

    Maxwell to be available for RCB’s game against Mumbai Indians on...

    Maha ATS busts Bangladeshi human trafficking racket, 4 nabbed