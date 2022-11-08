INDIA

SP seeks removal of Moradabad commissioner ahead of Rampur bypolls

NewsWire
0
0

The Samajwadi Party has written to the State Election Officer demanding the removal of Moradabad Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh in order to ensure free and fair elections in the Rampur Assembly seat where by-elections are due on December 5.

In the letter signed by state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel, the party has said that Aunjaneya Kumar Singh was posted as the District Magistrate of Rampur for a long period of time and had unleashed vendetta against SP leader Mohd Azam Kahn and his family.

The letter said that with Singh at the helm of affairs, free and fair polls could not be expected in the region.

The SP had earlier sought Singh’s removal during the Assembly elections held earlier this year, and then during the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur.

20221108-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coal smuggling scam case: Maneka Gambhir appears before ED

    Chief Election Commissioner pays tribute to Independent India’s 1st voter (Ld)

    All police cadres are one: Allahabad HC

    Stuart Broad joins McGrath as the second most successful pacer in...