The Samajwadi Party has written to the State Election Officer demanding the removal of Moradabad Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh in order to ensure free and fair elections in the Rampur Assembly seat where by-elections are due on December 5.

In the letter signed by state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel, the party has said that Aunjaneya Kumar Singh was posted as the District Magistrate of Rampur for a long period of time and had unleashed vendetta against SP leader Mohd Azam Kahn and his family.

The letter said that with Singh at the helm of affairs, free and fair polls could not be expected in the region.

The SP had earlier sought Singh’s removal during the Assembly elections held earlier this year, and then during the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur.

20221108-165203