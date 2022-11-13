INDIA

SP spokesman booked for remarks against Yogi, Mahant Avaidyanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria has been booked for allegedly insulting and making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and late Mahant Avaidyanath during a debate organised by a TV news channel.

An FIR has been lodged against Bhadauria at the Hazratganj police station after a complaint regarding the issue was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Hero Bajpai.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, who was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath as the head priest of the Math.

Additional DCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava said Bhadauria allegedly made the remarks repeatedly even after being asked by the anchor not to make such statements.

The official said the complainant alleged that Bhadauria’s remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and those who have faith in the Gorakhnath Math.

