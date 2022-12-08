INDIA

SP stuns critics, leads in Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli

Even as counting reaches the halfway mark, the Samajwadi Party is leading in one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats that went to polls on December 5.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri with a comfortable lead of over one lakh votes while BJP’s Raghuraj Shakya has lost in his own booth. The performance of Shakya has been dismal in this by-election.

In Khatauli, RLD’s Madan Bhaiyya is also leading over BJP’s Rajkumari Saini.

Madan Bhaiya (RLD) has got 26,464 votes and Rajkumari Saini (BJP) has bagged 17,980 votes in Khatauli of Muzaffarnagar till the 7th round. Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Madan Bhaiya is ahead by 8,484 votes.

SP’s most stunning performance is in Rampur where SP’s Asim Raza is leading, albeit with a thin margin, over BJP’s Akash Saxena.

As per official trends from Election Commission, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja leads by over 6,100 votes.

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava , meanwhile, said that since counting of votes was not yet over, he would prefer to wait till the end before giving any statement.

All senior SP leaders had already left for Mainpuri to congratulate their leaders on the win.

Shivpal Yadav, however, said that this was the victory of Mulayam Singh’s ideology, blessings and popularity that transcends all castes and classes.

