INDIA

SP to contest from Mainpuri, Rampur; Khatauli goes to RLD

NewsWire
0
0

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced that it will continue its alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal in the upcoming by-elections to three constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said that while it will contest from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Assembly seats, the RLD will contest from the Khatauli seat.

The Mainpuri seat fell vacant following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the Rampur seat was declared vacant after Azam Khan’s disqualification from the state Assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case.

The Khatauli seat was also declared vacant after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was convicted by a court in the Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Meanwhile, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) , the breakaway faction of Apna Dal, has said that it will continue its alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel has said the alliance of her party with the Samajwadi Party (SP) will continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

However, the Apna Dal (K) will contest the urban local bodies election on its own.

“A meeting of the party leaders and office-bearers was held to discuss the strategy for the urban local bodies election and membership drive,” she said.

Replying to Apna Dal (S) national president and her estranged daughter Anupriya Patel’s allegation that some family members were trying to weaken her party and hatching a conspiracy, Krishna Patel termed Anupriya’s statement a “political” gimmick.

Apna Dal (K) leader, Pallavi Patel, won the Sirathu seat in the recent Assembly polls, defeating Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

However, Pallavi contested the seat on Samajwadi Party symbol. The Apna Dal (K) could not win any seat on its own.

20221109-125803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi’s LNJP hospital to start genome sequencing lab by July

    Lakshadweep MP, nephew under CBI radar in Tuna fish export scam

    SC upholds Maha govt order to attach 63 moons’ assets under...

    Nifty Bank index up over 11% so far this year