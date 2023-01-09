INDIA

SP to launch ‘jail bharo’ movement against govt ‘atrocities’

The Samajwadi Party will soon start a ‘jail bharo’ movement to protest against the police excesses and failures of the state government.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the police and jail administration of acting as agents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yadav, who visited Lucknow district jail to meet party worker Manish Agarwal, who was arrested earlier on Sunday, said “I had come here with the party workers to show them the gates that we have to eventually enter in the days to come.”

Akhilesh was not allowed to meet Manish Agarwal who was arrested in connection with an FIR lodged against him for his alleged involvement with some highly objectionable posts on social media.

Asked about the allegedly objectionable tweets by one of the SP’s social media handles against women, Akhilesh said that the ruling BJP should first explain the tweets of one of their youth wing leaders against women.

“They will talk about my family and daughter. She (Richa Rajput) is saying all this because she has the backing of the BJP. Is she not saying it on the directions from the chief minister? Why is he quiet,” Akhilesh asked.

