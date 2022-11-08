INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Space Kidz India’s satellite built by students and grandparents will fly in India’s first private rocket

NewsWire
0
0

Space Kidz India, an aerospace startup, will fly its 2.5 kg satellite built by students from US, Indonesia and India on India’s first private sector rocket, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“We will be flying the student satellite in the Vikram-S rocket. The fee for carrying the satellite is under discussion with Skyroot Aerospace. The satellite was built by students and in some cases with their grandparents,” founder-CEO Srimathy Kesan told IANS.

Designing a payload by kids along with their grandparents was the fun element that was introduced this time around. There were a couple of grandparents who had bought the kits and assembled the same, she said.

According to her, the satellite was developed in about 8-9 months and the 80 students were from Classes 6 to 12.

Kesan said there are 80 boards on the payload and about 10-15 experiments could be done.

On Tuesday, Skyroot Aerospace said it would fly its rocket Vikram-S with three payloads between November 12 and 16 from Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) rocket port in Sriharikota.

The Hyderabad-based rocket startup has named the mission “Prarambh” (“the beginning”), signifying a new era for the private space sector.

With this maiden mission, Skyroot Aerospace is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was recently opened up to facilitate private sector participation, the company said.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20221108-173203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN BJP denies Actor Siddharth’s charge of murder threats

    T’gana farmers to get personalised crop insurance products

    Chipko attracted worldwide attention owing to its non-violent techniques: Ramchandra Guha

    Chhattisgarh rolls out ‘oxygen on wheels’, ambulance services for Covid ...